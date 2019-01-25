LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
More Than 350 Protesters Detained in Venezuela This Week: Says UN

he United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said her office had "reports of large-scale detention of demonstrators — well over 350 in total.

AFP

January 25, 2019
More Than 350 Protesters Detained in Venezuela This Week: Says UN
File photo of a demonstrator throwing a gas canister while clashing with security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tachira, Venezuela. (REUTERS)
Geneva: More than 350 people in Venezuela have been arrested this week during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's government, the UN rights chief said on Friday, calling for "immediate talks" to ease tensions.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said her office had "reports of large-scale detention of demonstrators — well over 350 in total (this week), including 320 on 23 January alone".

