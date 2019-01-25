English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
More Than 350 Protesters Detained in Venezuela This Week: Says UN
he United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said her office had "reports of large-scale detention of demonstrators — well over 350 in total.
File photo of a demonstrator throwing a gas canister while clashing with security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tachira, Venezuela. (REUTERS)
Geneva: More than 350 people in Venezuela have been arrested this week during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's government, the UN rights chief said on Friday, calling for "immediate talks" to ease tensions.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said her office had "reports of large-scale detention of demonstrators — well over 350 in total (this week), including 320 on 23 January alone".
