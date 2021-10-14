CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#DrugBust#Bollywood
Home » News » World » More than 40 Feared Dead in Fire in Residential Building in Southern Taiwan
1-MIN READ

More than 40 Feared Dead in Fire in Residential Building in Southern Taiwan

A Taiwanese flag flaps in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A Taiwanese flag flaps in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan officials raise death toll to 25 killed in overnight fire that engulfed 13story building, with dozens injured.

More than 40 people are feared to have died after a fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, the authorities said on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung’s Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and was extinguished around dawn.

Kaohsiung fire chief Lee Ching-hsiu said firefighters were still going through the building and it looked like the number of dead could exceed 40 people.

Mayor Chen Chi-mai said the building was partly abandoned, having previously been host to restaurants, karaoke lounges and a cinema.

RELATED NEWS

The government is investigating the cause including whether arson was to blame.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 14, 2021, 13:20 IST