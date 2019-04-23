English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
More Than 50 Feared Dead in Collapse at Myanmar Jade Mine
A total of 54 workers for two mining companies, along with 40 machines and vehicles including backhoes and trucks, were trapped when the large refuse pile collapsed late at night on Monday.
Image for Representation (REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso)
Loading...
Naypyitaw: More than 50 people were feared to have been killed in Myanmar when jade miners and machinery were buried under a mound of tailings late on Monday, a member of parliament and a rescue worker said.
Three bodies had been pulled from the debris, Tin Soe, a lawmaker representing the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state in the north, said on Tuesday.
Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant.
A total of 54 workers for two mining companies, along with 40 machines and vehicles including backhoes and trucks, were trapped when the large refuse pile collapsed late at night on Monday, he said.
"They won’t survive. It is not possible because they are buried under mud,” Tin Soe told Reuters by phone. “It is very difficult to retrieve the bodies.”
Hpakant’s fire brigade chief, Aye Thein, said a search was mounted after dawn on Tuesday and rescue efforts were going on.
Myanmar’s Ministry of Information confirmed on Facebook that 54 workers were missing. It identified the companies involved as Shwe Nagar Koe Kaung and Myanmar Thura.
Reuters was unable to reach either company for comment.
Environmental advocacy group Global Witness put the value of jade production in Myanmar at about $31 billion in 2014. Experts say most of the stones are smuggled to China.
Three bodies had been pulled from the debris, Tin Soe, a lawmaker representing the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state in the north, said on Tuesday.
Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant.
A total of 54 workers for two mining companies, along with 40 machines and vehicles including backhoes and trucks, were trapped when the large refuse pile collapsed late at night on Monday, he said.
"They won’t survive. It is not possible because they are buried under mud,” Tin Soe told Reuters by phone. “It is very difficult to retrieve the bodies.”
Hpakant’s fire brigade chief, Aye Thein, said a search was mounted after dawn on Tuesday and rescue efforts were going on.
Myanmar’s Ministry of Information confirmed on Facebook that 54 workers were missing. It identified the companies involved as Shwe Nagar Koe Kaung and Myanmar Thura.
Reuters was unable to reach either company for comment.
Environmental advocacy group Global Witness put the value of jade production in Myanmar at about $31 billion in 2014. Experts say most of the stones are smuggled to China.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets His Mother Before Casting Vote
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
War Of Words: Sadhvi Pragya Apologises After Outrage Over 'Curse' Remark On Karkare
-
Sunday 21 April , 2019
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Vijay Rupani Says People of Gujarat Keen on Making Modi PM Again
Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets His Mother Before Casting Vote
Saturday 20 April , 2019 War Of Words: Sadhvi Pragya Apologises After Outrage Over 'Curse' Remark On Karkare
Sunday 21 April , 2019 Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Vijay Rupani Says People of Gujarat Keen on Making Modi PM Again
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Holding Deepika Padukone's Sandals is Ultimate Couple Goals
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
- Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsmart AI
- OPPO A5s Budget Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- How an Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of Bleeding Country
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results