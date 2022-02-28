More Than Half a Million Refugees Flee Ukraine Conflict, Says UN

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion five days ago, with more than half fleeing into Poland, the United Nations said Monday. “More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in a tweet.

According to an earlier UNHCR count, more than 280,000 people fled Ukraine into Poland alone.

Nearly 85,000 crossed into Hungary, more than 36,000 into Moldova, over 32,500 into Romania, 30,000 into Slovakia and over 300 into Belarus, UNHCR said. Many of those leaving Ukraine were moving onwards towards other European countries, the UN agency said, tallying some 34,600 who had already done so.

