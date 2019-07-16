Take the pledge to vote

More than Two Dozen Democrats Look for Party's Nomination, Raise Millions to Fight Trump and One Another

More than two dozen Democrats are vying for their party's nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. Candidates are required under federal law to disclose their donors and campaign expenses.

Reuters

Updated:July 16, 2019, 8:55 AM IST
US Senator Cory Booker reported on Monday that he raised $4.5 million in the three months ended June 30, the latest Democratic hopeful to detail his cash haul in the party's crowded presidential field.

Booker's haul, nearly a quarter of it raised in the four days after his strong appearance in the party's first debate last month, lagged those of other Democratic contenders, including front-runner Joe Biden and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg, who each raised more than $20 million.

US Senator Bernie Sanders raised $18 million in the second quarter.

More than two dozen Democrats are vying for their party's nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren brought in $19 million and spent $11 million, according to the report her campaign filed on Monday to the Federal Election Commission.

Senator Amy Klobuchar raked in just under $4 million. Senator Kamala Harris, who has traded places with Warren as voters' third and fourth choices in recent polling, said last week her campaign had raised $12 million.

By comparison, Trump and the Republican National Committee said they raised $108 million for Trump's re-election campaign.

Trump made the unprecedented move to file for re-election the day he took office on Jan. 20, 2017, allowing him to spend the past two years building his re-election operation.

Candidates are required under federal law to disclose their donors and campaign expenses. The latest reports cover the second quarter of the year, which ended on June 30​.

