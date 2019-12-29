Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » World
1-min read

Moroccans Rally in Support of Journalist Detained over Tweet Criticising Judge

If found guilty of insulting a magistrate the journalist could be sentenced to up to one year in jail.

AFP

Updated:December 29, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Moroccans Rally in Support of Journalist Detained over Tweet Criticising Judge
Representative image.

Rabat Hundreds of people demonstrated Saturday outside Morocco's parliament demanding the release of a journalist detained for criticising a judge in a tweet.

Omar Radi, 33, was detained Thursday in Casablanca and immediately put on trial for the tweet about a judge prosecuting protest leaders, his lawyer said.

If found guilty of insulting a magistrate the journalist could be sentenced to up to one year in jail. The next hearing is set for January 2, according to Radi's lawyer Said Benhammani.

Outside parliament crowds of supporters chanted "Free Omar", accused the government of "corruption" and said judges were "at the order" of authorities.

Radi's case has sparked an uproar as well among local and international human rights group who have denounced increased attacks on human rights and individual freedoms in Morocco.

"Radi's unjustified detention and trial comes amidst an increasingly suffocating atmosphere for Moroccan journalists, dissidents, and artists who speak out on social media," Human Rights Watch's Sarah Leah Whitson said.

"If you express your dissatisfaction of the government on YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter, you risk jail in Morocco. Not great for a country that still postures as a 'liberal exception' in the Arab world."

Whitson said Radi, an award-winning journalist and human rights activist, should be released, adding that the case against him "reeks of political vengeance" against his work.

In April Radi criticised judge Lahcen Tolfi after he upheld sentences of up to 20 years in jail against leaders of the movement protest movement that rocked the country in 2016 and 2017.

He called him a "henchman" who "carried out orders" from higher up.

On Thursday YouTuber Mohamed Sekkaki, known as "Moul Kaskita", was sentenced by a court in the western city of Settat to four years in prison for "insulting the king" in an online video.

Earlier this month a high school student was given a three-year jail sentence for sharing on Facebook a contentious song denouncing injustice and money-grabbing in Morocco.

The song "Aach al Chaab" (long live the people) was co-written by popular Moroccan rapper Mohamed Mounir, known as Gnawi, who himself was sentenced to one year in jail in November for insulting police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram