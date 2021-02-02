News18» News»World»Moscow Court Confirms Prison Time for Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny, Finds He Violated Probation Terms
File photo of Alexei Navalny. (Image: Associated Press)
A Moscow court on Tuesday granted a prosecutors' request for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to serve prison time for violating the terms of his parole.
Judge Natalya Repnikova ordered a suspended three-and-a-half-year sentence Navalny received in 2014 to be changed to time in a penal colony, an AFP journalist at the courthouse said.
Navalny's team immediately called for supporters to protest in central Moscow.