Moscow Court Confirms Prison Time for Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny, Finds He Violated Probation Terms

A Moscow court on Tuesday granted a prosecutors' request for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to serve prison time for violating the terms of his parole.

Judge Natalya Repnikova ordered a suspended three-and-a-half-year sentence Navalny received in 2014 to be changed to time in a penal colony, an AFP journalist at the courthouse said.

Navalny's team immediately called for supporters to protest in central Moscow.