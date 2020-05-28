WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Moscow Court Jails Journalist for One-person Protest During Coronavirus Lockdown

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers wearing protective masks stand guard at a checkpoint set up after Moscow authorities tightened up measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo)

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers wearing protective masks stand guard at a checkpoint set up after Moscow authorities tightened up measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo)

Ilya Azar, a journalist at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, which is critical of the Kremlin, was detained by police on Tuesday. He was found guilty of repeatedly breaking protest legislation and ordered him jailed for 15 days.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 11:34 PM IST
Share this:

A Moscow court on Thursday jailed a prominent anti-Kremlin journalist for a one-person protest during the city's coronavirus lockdown, sentencing him to 15 days in prison.

Ilya Azar, a journalist at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, which is critical of the Kremlin, was detained by police on Tuesday as he stood alone outside the Russian capital's police headquarters to protest against the criminal prosecution of a popular blogger.

Such one-person protests are usually legal in Russia, but Sergei Sobyanin, the city's mayor, has banned public events during the coronavirus epidemic and said that people only have the right to leave their homes for specific tasks, which do not include political protests.

A court on Thursday found Azar guilty of repeatedly breaking protest legislation and ordered him jailed for 15 days.

At least three other journalists, including Tatyana Felgengauer, deputy chief editor of the Ekho Moskvy radio station, were detained on Thursday for staging their own one-person pickets in Azar's support.

"Lone pickets are not a crime," read a sign held up by Felgengauer, before she was led away by police.

Moscow is in its ninth week of a lockdown. All of the detained journalists were wearing masks.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading