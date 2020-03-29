WORLD

1-MIN READ

Moscow Says Coronavirus Outbreak Enters New Phase as Residents go out to Brave Risk

Employees wearing protective face masks clean and disinfect a bus, as part of measures to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Authorities in Moscow, Russia's worst-affected area, shut shops and entertainment venues from Saturday and urged Muscovites to stay at home during the non-working week announced by President Vladimir Putin.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that the coronavirus outbreak had entered a new phase as the total number of cases in the Russian capital exceeded 1,000 with many Muscovites going out despite a plea to stay home.

But at least 52,000 people took walks in the city parks on Saturday, and many elderly people made long trips on the city's vast public transportation network, Sobyanin said on his website.

"The situation with the spread of coronavirus has entered a new phase. More than 1,000 cases of the disease have already been recorded in Moscow. Nobody is insured," Sobyanin wrote.

"An example of miserable Italian and Spanish cities, even New York, where tens and hundreds of people die every day, is in front of everyone's eyes."

The official tally of confirmed cases in Russia rose by 270 in 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,534. Nine people have died of the coronavirus, seven of which in Moscow.

