Moscow Talks on Wednesday: India to Come Face-to-face With Taliban For the Second Time

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced that the 3rd meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan will take place on October 20. The meeting will be attended by a Taliban delegation and representatives from 10 countries, including India. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the participants.

The discussion will include prospects for development of the military-political situation in Afghanistan and the formation of an inclusive government, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The participants - India, USA, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian states – will also touch upon the issues of consolidating efforts of the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the Taliban-ruled country.

A joint statement will be adopted after the meeting, said the ministry.

This will be the first edition of the Moscow Format on Afghanistan since the Taliban stormed to power. While India’s first meeting with the Taliban was in Doha on August 31, the Moscow Format will enable the first formal contact between New Delhi and the Taliban after they formed a government in Kabul in the first week of September.

Lavrov, ahead of tomorrow’s meeting, said in a conference on Tuesday that Russia will not officially recognise the Taliban for now and wants the Islamist group to make good on promises it made when it came to power in Afghanistan.

He said the group’s promises included, in particular, those on political and ethnic inclusivity in the make-up of the government.

The Taliban are seeking international recognition as they warn that weakening their government will affect security and spark an even bigger exodus of migration from the country.

Meanwhile, the United States said it will not join talks on Afghanistan announced by Russia. “We look forward to engaging in that forum going forward, but we’re not in a position to take part this week," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

