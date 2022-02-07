Moscow Terms US Report Of Imminent Ukraine Invasion as ‘Rubbish’

Moscow termed US intelligence reports as rubbish and reiterated that it does not have any plans to invade Ukraine, hours after US intelligence officials warned that Russia has amassed 70% of the military capability required for a full-scale Ukrainian invasion.

The Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations also lashed out at the US on Twitter. “Madness and scaremongering continues. What if we would say that the US could seize London in a week and cause 300K civilian deaths? All this based on our intelligence sources that we won’t disclose. Would it feel right for Americans and Brits? It’s wrong for Russians and Ukrainians,” Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a tweet.

Moscow has responded sharply to US warnings of a full-scale invasion and has reiterated several times that it does not plan a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Data from Rochan Consulting, a European agency that specialises in wargaming analysis and global defence, recently shared that Russian troops remain stationed on its westernmost border near Ukraine in thousands. Similar deployment patterns were seen in Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.

However, new troop deployments were seen in Moldova and Belarus.

Russia was enraged over US intelligence assessment which once again said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent. The US, without disclosing much, said that the possible imminent invasion would lead to loss of at least 50,000 lives and Kyiv would fall in a matter of days.

Mixed Messaging

All eyes are also on Volodomyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, who gave a similar response to US warnings of a Russian invasion. Earlier last month, Zelensky lashed out at the US and said that its decision to withdraw its envoys’ families was premature and continues to downplay the risks of a full-scale invasion.

Zelensky says that repeated warnings of invasion will cause panic and fear among Ukrainians while also strengthening Russia’s bid to weaken Ukraine’s economy and destabilising it.

He also lashed out at ally US president Joe Biden last month for a gaffe when the latter used the phrase ‘minor incursion’ while speaking in reference to the military developments in the Ukrainian-Russian border.

