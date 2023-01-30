CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bomb Blast Inside Mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar Injures More than 70
1-MIN READ

Bomb Blast Inside Mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar Injures More than 70

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 14:53 IST

Peshawar/Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan Peshawar Mosque Bomb Blast: Cops and residents rescue those trapped in the debris inside a mosque in Peshawar, following a bomb blast (Image: Twitter/@khorasandiary)

Pakistan Peshawar Mosque Bomb Blast: Cops and residents rescue those trapped in the debris inside a mosque in Peshawar, following a bomb blast (Image: Twitter/@khorasandiary)

A report by one Pakistani media outlet says at least 50 people were injured

More than 50 people have been injured after a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar was rocked by a bomb blast on Monday. Several news media reports from Pakistan have pegged the number of injured higher than the current estimate.

The blast occurred inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area during the afternoon prayers. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The area has been cordoned off, news agency the Dawn reported, and only ambulances have been allowed to enter the area.

A spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital (LRC) told Reuters that those injured have been brought to the hospitals and some of them were in critical condition.

A police official also told the Dawn that a portion of the building has collapsed and several people remain trapped inside the rubble.

(this is a developing story)

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
Tags:
  1. pakistan
  2. peshawar
  3. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)
first published:January 30, 2023, 14:26 IST
last updated:January 30, 2023, 14:53 IST
