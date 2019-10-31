Mosquito-borne Disease Malaria Can be Defeated Using Softgel Technology

Mosquito borne disease malaria is a major menace in several developing nations. It is a disease caused by parasites transmitted to people through bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes and it is a severe cause of concern along the sub-Sahara belt of Africa.

According to This Day, in 2017, there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria in 87 countries with an estimated number of deaths related to malaria standing at about 435,000 in the year. The WHO African Region carries a disproportionately high share of malaria burden. In 2017, the region was home to 92 per cent of malaria cases and 93 per cent of malaria deaths.

In Nigeria, there are estimated 100 million malaria cases with over 300,000 deaths per annum. About 11 per cent of maternal death is attributed to malaria while over 70 per cent of deaths in children under five years are linked to malaria.

Several efforts have been made at global and national levels to combat the spread of malaria and reduce mortality. The Roll Back Malaria is an international initiative aimed at reducing to the barest minimum the malaria burden by 2010, this target has remained unchanged almost a decade later.

The report also talked about Softgel, a new technology discovered to combat malaria. According to the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Geneith Pharmaceuticals, Emmanuel Umenwa, Softgel is indicated for the treatment of adults and children with acute uncomplicated infections due to both sensitive and multi-drug resistant strains of P.falciparam.

Umenwa further revealed that the softgel is an oral dosage form similar to capsules. He added that it consists of a gelation-based shell surrounding a liquid fill. It is a combination of gelatin, water, pacifier and a plasticizer.

“Poorly soluble tablets face absorption challenges and at such best formulated as gelatins. Coatal-Forte Softgel eliminates multiple processes of disintegration into granules dissolution and absorption,” he revealed.

According to Umenwa softgel has lots of advantages over regular tablets or caplets since a wide variety of compounds in the form of semi-solid filling, liquid gel or paste can be delivered in soft gelation form. He added that it can also be formulated into various colours, shapes and sizes. Furthermore, he revealed that it helps to mask odours and unpleasant taste as it is tasteless, odourless and easy to swallow.

