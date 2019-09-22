Mosquito-borne Virus Triggers Second Round of Spraying in Rhode Island
The state health and environmental management departments made the announcement Thursday to begin spraying two targeted areas on September 23.
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
PROVIDENCE, R I: Rhode Island says it will launch a second round of aerial mosquito sprays in response to the increased risk of eastern equine encephalitis.
The decision comes after state officials confirmed on Tuesday at least three human cases of the mosquito-borne virus has been confirmed this season, including a 6-year-old girl.
One target area includes all West Warwick as well as Cranston, Warwick, East Greenwich, West Greenwich, Coventry and Scituate.
The departments say the other zone encompasses most of Westerly and parts of Hopkinton and Charlestown that were already sprayed.
All four of the areas that were sprayed earlier this month are still considered "critical risk" areas for the virus.
