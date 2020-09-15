WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Most People Can Get COVID-19 Tests Locally - UK Interior Minister

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-TESTING:Most people can get COVID-19 tests locally - UK interior minister

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-TESTING:Most people can get COVID-19 tests locally - UK interior minister

Britain's interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday that COVID19 tests were avialable for people in their local areas, amid reports ththat those living in virus hotspots and staff at hospitals and care homes were struggling to get tested.

LONDON: Britain’s interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday that COVID-19 tests were avialable for people in their local areas, amid reports ththat those living in virus hot-spots and staff at hospitals and care homes were struggling to get tested.

“The majority of tests are available within a 10 mile (16 km)radius,” she told BBC TV, although she conceded that in some extreme cases people wouldn’t be able to get a test locations within that radius.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 15, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
Next Story
Loading