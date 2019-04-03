English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mother of Boy Who Took Gun to School Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail in US
The 40-year-old Hartford City woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to dangerous control of a child.
Image for representation only.
Hartford City (US): An Indiana woman whose 15-year-old son took a handgun to school has been sentenced to four years in prison.
The 40-year-old Hartford City woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to dangerous control of a child.
The charge refers to cases where a parent or guardian permits a child to possess a firearm.
The Star Press in Muncie reports she acknowledged to investigators she was aware her son had a firearm, but never discussed the matter with him.
The boy had been in trouble related to guns before. He took the weapon to Blackford High School on October 30, resulting in a lockdown and a delay in dismissal of students.
The Associated Press isn't identifying the woman to avoid identifying her son
