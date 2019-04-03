LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mother of Boy Who Took Gun to School Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail in US

The 40-year-old Hartford City woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to dangerous control of a child.

Associated Press

Updated:April 3, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
Image for representation only.
Hartford City (US): An Indiana woman whose 15-year-old son took a handgun to school has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The 40-year-old Hartford City woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to dangerous control of a child.

The charge refers to cases where a parent or guardian permits a child to possess a firearm.

The Star Press in Muncie reports she acknowledged to investigators she was aware her son had a firearm, but never discussed the matter with him.

The boy had been in trouble related to guns before. He took the weapon to Blackford High School on October 30, resulting in a lockdown and a delay in dismissal of students.

The Associated Press isn't identifying the woman to avoid identifying her son
