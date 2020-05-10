Mother's Day 2020: Google Celebrates Moms with Interactive Doodle That Let's You Design Cards

Mother’s Day 2020 | Google on Sunday introduced an interactive homepage doodle that lets you craft a heart-warming card for Mother’s day.

“All that glitters is not gold, but sometimes it comes in handy. Whether they're near or far, make Mom a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodles,” Google said.

The Mother’s Day 2020 doodle on Sunday was illustrated by lead artist Alyssa Winans.







Google explained that its latest doodle was inspired by a surge in searches for “Homemade Mother’s Day card” and similar searches for “virtual” gifts and ideas for the holiday.

Sunday’s Doodle lets users craft custom cards for their mothers using digital elements that are based on real-life crafts such as stars and hearts made from glue and glitter, a turtle made from a paper plate and construction paper, and more.

Once users have created their virtual card using Google Doodle, they can send a link to their mothers. The link will open the card.

With almost the entire world under partial or complete lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, users can still brighten up their mothers’ day by sending them custom-made cards on the special occasion of Mother's Day.

