Mother’s Day 2021: Google Doodle Celebrates Motherhood With Pop-Up Card

The Google doodle on the occasion of Mother Day 2021 is popping up to wish and honor all the mothers around the world for their contribution and sacrifices made towards the upliftment of their children.

Illustrated by Olivia When today’s Google doodle is a heartfelt dedication to all the mothers who love unconditionally.

Every year, we celebrate Mother’s Day, a special day dedicated to honor and recognize the love of all the mothers. On this day, children hail their mother for everything she does assiduously.

In India, Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year. Different countries celebrate Mother’s Day on different dates. UK citizens celebrate Mother’s Day on the fourth Sunday of March commemorating the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Greece, it is marked on February 2, linking the day with the Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ at the temple.

The Mother’s Day celebration can be traced back to the early 20th century in the US. It is believed that the US celebrated the first Mother’s Day. In the US, a woman named Anna Jarvis organized a memorial in memory of her mother after she died in 1905. Thus, began the celebration of Mother’s Day to recognize their efforts and value in our lives.

Mother’s Day officially came into existence after former US President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1914, declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday.

