Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'Motivated by Sick Hatred...': White House Accuses Democrats of 'Rabid Desire' to Oust Trump

The Democratic-led House of Representatives is expected to impeach Trump in the coming weeks, which would lead to a trial in the Republican-dominated Senate on his possible removal from office.

AFP

Updated:November 22, 2019, 7:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Motivated by Sick Hatred...': White House Accuses Democrats of 'Rabid Desire' to Oust Trump
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (AP)

Washington: The top White House spokeswoman on Thursday accused Democrats running the impeachment probe into Donald Trump of a "sick" and "rabid" desire to take down the president.

"The Democrats are clearly being motivated by a sick hatred for President Trump and their rabid desire to overturn the 2016 election," Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement as impeachment hearings continued in Congress.

"The American people deserve better."

Trump is being investigated for allegedly withholding US military aid to Ukraine in a bid to pressure Kiev into opening an embarrassing corruption probe against one of the Democratic frontrunners seeking to challenge for the presidency in 2020.

Trump says he did nothing wrong. The Democratic-led House of Representatives is expected to impeach him in the coming weeks, which would lead to a trial in the Republican-dominated Senate on his possible removal from office.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram