English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Movie Shoot or Coup? Armed Men Flying Above Kremlin Just Security Drill, Says Putin Aide
The videos first emerged on Thursday, showing two helicopters taking off from the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian leader in the heart of Moscow.
File Photo of Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)
Russia: Was it a movie shoot? A coup? Moscow was abuzz on Friday with talk of mysterious videos showing helicopters flying above the Kremlin, one of them apparently carrying a group of heavily armed men.
Nothing to worry about, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters — just security drills. "I can confirm that drills have taken place," Peskov said in his regular briefing. "There's nothing extraordinary about it." "While most of the residence is open to the public it is still a facility with restricted access, so the holding of such drills is standard practice."
The videos first emerged on Thursday, showing two helicopters taking off from the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian leader in the heart of Moscow. Suspended under one of the choppers was a platform carrying a group of masked, heavily armed men in fatigues. "Helicopters are flying above the Kremlin," said one Russian, Artyom Klyushin, on Twitter. "We are trying to guess what kind of load it is."
News agency Interfax, citing informed sources, said the flight was part of what would become regular drills by security services in the centre of Moscow. Peskov referred all further questions to the Federal Guard Service that protects the Russian leader. The service described the flights as one of its planned drills, indicating that more would follow. "This stage of the drills went as planned," spokesman Alexander Ryaskov told AFP.
The video footage, which was broadcast on national television on Friday, sparked bewilderment and set social media alight. "Most likely, emergency drills for an attack on the Kremlin scenario," one commentator said on Twitter.
Nothing to worry about, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters — just security drills. "I can confirm that drills have taken place," Peskov said in his regular briefing. "There's nothing extraordinary about it." "While most of the residence is open to the public it is still a facility with restricted access, so the holding of such drills is standard practice."
The videos first emerged on Thursday, showing two helicopters taking off from the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian leader in the heart of Moscow. Suspended under one of the choppers was a platform carrying a group of masked, heavily armed men in fatigues. "Helicopters are flying above the Kremlin," said one Russian, Artyom Klyushin, on Twitter. "We are trying to guess what kind of load it is."
News agency Interfax, citing informed sources, said the flight was part of what would become regular drills by security services in the centre of Moscow. Peskov referred all further questions to the Federal Guard Service that protects the Russian leader. The service described the flights as one of its planned drills, indicating that more would follow. "This stage of the drills went as planned," spokesman Alexander Ryaskov told AFP.
The video footage, which was broadcast on national television on Friday, sparked bewilderment and set social media alight. "Most likely, emergency drills for an attack on the Kremlin scenario," one commentator said on Twitter.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hockey World Cup: India Score Five Past Olympic Champions Argentina in Warm-up
- Have You Seen this Beautiful Family Photograph of Ranveer Singh Yet?
- Paul Pogba Fit as Jose Mourinho Reports Clean Bill of Health for Man Utd
- Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh
- Facebook Slammed For Viral Post Auctioning Teen as Child Bride