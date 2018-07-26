GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MQM Stronghold in Karachi Breached, Trends Show

The MQM, which claims to represent the Urdu-speaking population of Karachi, was leading on six of the 21 seats by midnight, a far cry from its dominant days in the metropolitan city.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2018, 8:59 AM IST
A woman votes next to a soldier at a polling station during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Karachi: Trends for the 21 National Assembly seats in Pakistan's financial hub Karachi on Wednesday night indicated that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement's stronghold in the port city has been breached for the first time since the late 80s.

The MQM, which claims to represent the Urdu-speaking population of Karachi, was leading on six of the 21 seats by midnight, a far cry from its dominant days in the metropolitan city.

According to the trends, MQM and Pakistan Peoples Party were ahead on six seats each and the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek Insaf on four seats. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was leading on one and Pakistan Sarzameen Party on two seats.

No major incident of violence was reported from Karachi during the polling yesterday. Heavy security was ensured.
After polling ended at 6pm local time, major political parties, including the PPP and the PML-N, said they were not satisfied with the way election process was conducted.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, who contested from a seat in Karachi, tweeted: "It's now past midnight & I haven't received official results from any constituency I am contesting my myself. My candidates complaining polling agents have been thrown out of polling stations across the country. Inexcusable & outrageous (sic)".

Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif too are contesting from different seats in Karachi. Sharif tonight rejected the results of the poll, alleging "blatant" rigging.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
