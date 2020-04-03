WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Mr Abe, It's an Emergency': Japan's Coronavirus Cases Rise, Hospital Beds to be Saved for Those Severely Ill

File photo of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

File photo of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Until now Japan has been hospitalising all coronavirus patients, regardless of whether they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. But beds are already filling up in Tokyo and threaten to elsewhere, experts said this week.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
Share this:

Tokyo: The Japanese government said on Friday it has told regions that have suffered the most serious outbreaks of coronavirus to save hospitals beds for severely ill patients, while keeping others with milder or no symptoms at home or in hotels.

The move, the latest sign of concern about the growing strain on Japan's healthcare system, came as one of the country's most prominent entrepreneurs, internet billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani, joined the chorus of calls on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency as new cases of infection multiply.

Until now Japan has been hospitalising all coronavirus patients, regardless of whether they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. But beds are already filling up in Tokyo and threaten to elsewhere, experts said this week.

Japan has so far been spared the kind of explosive surge seen in parts of Europe, the United States and elsewhere, with nearly 2,800 cases and 73 deaths so far. Globally, coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday, while deaths have topped 50,000.

Tokyo itself has reported the highest number of infections in the country with 684 infections - a tiny count compared with a core city population of nearly 14 million, but experts are worried about the rise in the percentage of cases that can't be traced.

Kyodo reported on Friday that several people who attended a live music event in central Tokyo's Shibuya district, on March 20, including a performer, had tested positive. As of the end of March, the health ministry had counted 26 clusters of infections of five people or more around the country, according to public broadcaster NHK.

After a week dominated by tension in the capital over whether and when the government might declare a state of emergency, businessman Mikitani, CEO of e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc, resorted to Twitter on Friday to post that he and Masayoshi Son, founder of the tech giant SoftBank Group, had shared the view in a phone conversation that Japan was in "an extremely critical situation".

"How can you say this is not an emergency situation? Mr Abe, please declare a state of emergency right now!", Mikitani said in a tweet.

Meanwhile Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday the metropolis would prioritise saving the lives of those in serious condition and ask people to stay at home. She said Tokyo was working with the government to secure accommodations for infected people living with families.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that utilising facilities that had been set up for the Summer Olympic Games - now postponed by a year - was under consideration.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,906

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,158

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,089

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,163

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres