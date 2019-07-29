Multiple Casualties as Shooter Opens Fire at California Food Festival: Police
There were at least five victims of the shooting, which took place at one of the largest food festivals in the country, which is held about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Jose.
People run for cover after news of an active shooter at the festival. (Reuters)
Sacramento: Police and ambulances raced to a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday, and video posted on social media showed people at the event running for cover as shots rang out.
Few details were immediately available, but a police spokesman said there were casualties.
NBC Bay Area reported that ambulance crews were told 11 people were "down" after the shooting on the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual three-day event south of San Jose.
Footage uploaded to social media appeared to show festival attendees scattering in confusion as loud popping sounds could be heard in the background.
"What's going on?" a woman can be heard asking on one video. "Who'd shoot up a garlic festival?"
Evenny Reyes, 13, told the San Jose Mercury News that at first she thought the sound of gunfire was fireworks. But then she saw someone with a wounded leg.
"We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot," Reyes told the newspaper. "There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out."
Another witness, Maximo Rocha, a volunteer with the Gilroy Browns youth football team, said he saw many people on the ground, but he could not be sure how many may have been shot and how many were trying to protect themselves.
He told NBC Bay Area that "quite a few" were injured, "because I helped a few."
Founded in 1979, the Gilroy Garlic Festival features food, drink, live entertainment and cooking competitions. It says it is hosted by volunteers and describes itself as the world's greatest summer food festival.
It was being held at the outdoor Christmas Hill Park, where weapons of any kind are prohibited, according to the event's website.
To provide a safe, family-friendly atmosphere, it said, entry was refused to anyone wearing clothing or paraphernalia indicating membership in a gang, including a motorcycle club.
Festival officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gilroy is about 30 miles (48 km) southeast of San Jose.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Name Their Baby Boy Arik
- New Mahindra Bolero Power+ to Launch in 2020, Will Get More Safety Features
- Black Widow's Exclusive Four-minute Comic-Con Footage Leaks Online, Details Inside
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat