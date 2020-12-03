Multiple Casualties At English Warehouse Blast, Fire Brigade Says

LONDON: A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, a spokeswoman for the fire brigade said on Thursday.

The fire service had previously said on Twitter that it was responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth, south west England. It said it had been joined there by the police and ambulance.

“We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site,” a spokeswoman for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said, adding that injuries were serious.

“The incident is ongoing,” the service said on Twitter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor