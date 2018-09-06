English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Multiple People Shot at Cincinnati Bank, Suspect in Custody: Reports
Local media reports said at least three people were injured, and some customers were hiding inside a bathroom at the bank, adding that no officers were hurt.
Representational Image.
Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, were investigating an active shooter incident and officer-involved shooting at a downtown bank on Thursday, authorities said, as local media said multiple people were shot.
The incident took place in lobby and loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank on Walnut Street, the Cincinnati Police Department said on Twitter. The surrounding area was closed to pedestrians and few other details were immediately available.
The Cincinnati Enquirer said multiple people were shot, a suspect was in custody, and officers had declared the scene secure. The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Enquirer said at least three people were injured, and some customers were hiding inside a bathroom at the bank. Citing radio traffic, the newspaper said no officers were hurt.
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
