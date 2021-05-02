Multiple People Shot at Wisconsin Casino Hotel in US

A spokeswoman for a Wisconsin casino says an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino. The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. Spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said Saturday evening that she didn’t have information on how many were shot or their conditions. She said she also did not have confirmation that anyone had been arrested.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident. Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

We do not know where the individual was shooting, or (where) individuals were shot, Webster said. The Oneida Casino is operated by the Oneida Nation. Webster said the casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue. All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots 20 to 30 gunshots for sure, Westphal told WBAY-TV. We took off running towards the highway … There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane. The Oneida tribe’s reservation lies on the west side of the Green Bay area. (AP) .

