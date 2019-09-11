Multiple People Stabbed in Florida’s Industrial Area, Suspect in Custody
The Tallahassee Police Department said in an online news release that they were called to an industrial area in the city for a stabbing Wednesday morning.
Representative image (Image: AP)
Tallahassee (US): A suspect was in custody after multiple stabbings in an industrial area of Florida's capital city, authorities said Wednesday.
When they arrived, they found multiple people with stab wounds. The stabbing victims required immediate medical attention, according to police. No further details were immediately given.
The stabbing took place at Dyke Industries, according to the police. The business distributes residential and commercial building supplies, such as doors and windows, according to the company's website. A company representative didn't immediately return a request for comment.
