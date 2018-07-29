English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Munich Airport Cancels 200 Flights After Intruder Alert
Several thousand people at the airport on a busy weekend of holiday departures had to be evacuated.
Passengers wait for their flights in Terminal 2, after it has been temporarily closed due to a police operation, at Munich's international Airport, Germany, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Loading...
Berlin: Around 200 flights had to be cancelled and two terminals evacuated at Munich airport on Saturday after an unidentified person entered a secure area, police and the airport said.
The person -- a woman -- made it into a secure area of Terminal 2 without being checked and then disappeared without trace despite an extensive search, police said, adding that they did not believe she represented an "extreme danger".
Several thousand people at the airport on a busy weekend of holiday departures had to be evacuated. Sixty flights were also delayed.
Also Watch
The person -- a woman -- made it into a secure area of Terminal 2 without being checked and then disappeared without trace despite an extensive search, police said, adding that they did not believe she represented an "extreme danger".
Several thousand people at the airport on a busy weekend of holiday departures had to be evacuated. Sixty flights were also delayed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- Kiara Advani Looks Regal in a Green Shyamal-Bhumika Ensemble at ICW 2018; See Pics
- Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn Rides Three-Wheel Trike With Son, Shares Pic
- Clouds Block 'Blood Moon' View, Ruin Century’s Longest Lunar Eclipse for Delhiites
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...