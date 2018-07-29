GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Munich Airport Cancels 200 Flights After Intruder Alert

Several thousand people at the airport on a busy weekend of holiday departures had to be evacuated.

AFP

Updated:July 29, 2018, 7:50 AM IST
Passengers wait for their flights in Terminal 2, after it has been temporarily closed due to a police operation, at Munich's international Airport, Germany, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Berlin: Around 200 flights had to be cancelled and two terminals evacuated at Munich airport on Saturday after an unidentified person entered a secure area, police and the airport said.

The person -- a woman -- made it into a secure area of Terminal 2 without being checked and then disappeared without trace despite an extensive search, police said, adding that they did not believe she represented an "extreme danger".

Several thousand people at the airport on a busy weekend of holiday departures had to be evacuated. Sixty flights were also delayed.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
