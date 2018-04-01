English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Murdered' Pakistani Woman Reappears with Second Husband, Arrested
The woman, 30-year-old Asma Bibi, reappeared at her village Phalayan in Jhelum district, 250 km from Lahore this week under a new name of Neelam.
Representative image. (Photo:Reuters)
Lahore: A woman, who was believed to have been murdered by her husband eight years ago, was arrested after she surfaced this week with her second husband and six children in Pakistan's Punjab province.
The woman, 30-year-old Asma Bibi, reappeared at her village Phalayan in Jhelum district, 250 km from Lahore this week under a new name of Neelam.
A family member of her first husband filed a complaint against her after which police arrested her.
A Jhelum Police spokesman said Asma in 2009 had been married to Ibrar Ahmed.
In 2010, she went missing and her mother had told police that her daughter had been murdered by Ibrar.
Police registered a murder case against him under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code and arrested him.
He said the complainant later withdrew her complaint against Ibrar "after getting compensation money".
The police official said Asma had eloped with Nazeer Ahmed of her native village whom she had relations before marriage.
She had a second marriage with Ahmed and left for Dubai where he worked. During the last eight years she gave birth to six children in Dubai, police said, adding the couple and their children have returned to Pakistan after Ahmed ended up jobless there.
"We filed a case against Asma and her second husband under sections 494 and 420 of Pakistan Penal Code for contracting a second marriage without divorce from the first husband," the police official said.
Asma told police that her family had married her off to Ibrar against her will.
"I loved Ahmed. As Ahmed got a job in Dubai we planned to settle there," she said adding that she had no regrets eloping with her second husband.
Yesterday, Jhelum civil judge Sobia Khatoon accepted the bail application of Asma and ordered her to submit two surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each.
Also Watch
The woman, 30-year-old Asma Bibi, reappeared at her village Phalayan in Jhelum district, 250 km from Lahore this week under a new name of Neelam.
A family member of her first husband filed a complaint against her after which police arrested her.
A Jhelum Police spokesman said Asma in 2009 had been married to Ibrar Ahmed.
In 2010, she went missing and her mother had told police that her daughter had been murdered by Ibrar.
Police registered a murder case against him under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code and arrested him.
He said the complainant later withdrew her complaint against Ibrar "after getting compensation money".
The police official said Asma had eloped with Nazeer Ahmed of her native village whom she had relations before marriage.
She had a second marriage with Ahmed and left for Dubai where he worked. During the last eight years she gave birth to six children in Dubai, police said, adding the couple and their children have returned to Pakistan after Ahmed ended up jobless there.
"We filed a case against Asma and her second husband under sections 494 and 420 of Pakistan Penal Code for contracting a second marriage without divorce from the first husband," the police official said.
Asma told police that her family had married her off to Ibrar against her will.
"I loved Ahmed. As Ahmed got a job in Dubai we planned to settle there," she said adding that she had no regrets eloping with her second husband.
Yesterday, Jhelum civil judge Sobia Khatoon accepted the bail application of Asma and ordered her to submit two surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ball Tampering Incident is Wake Up Call for Everyone: Kallis
- Galaxy Of Stars Descends On Cambridge For Stephen Hawing's Funeral
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Madeira — The Wine That Requires a Trip Around the World
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani-Starrer Is Weighed Down By A Flawed Script & Misdirection