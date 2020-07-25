Music Review: Taylor Swift's new album is strikingly heroic

Taylor Swift, folklore” (Republic Records)

In the years since Taylor Swift released her killer pop album 1989 in 2014, the singer has amped the production of her music, adding sounds including electronica, synth pop, R&B, dubstep, dance and even trap to her songs. Not everyone was ready for the rap style of …Ready for It? though it worked.

But while pop star Taylor, with all the bops and beats, is enjoyable and entertaining, her new singer-songwriter album is a welcomed return. In a time of madness, folklore feels like a moment to escape.

Her eighth record has a calmness and coolness reminiscent of the 2008 masterpiece Fearless and 2010s charming Speak Now, as poetic lines about life are brought to life thanks to Swifts sharp songwriting, with the light but piercing production doing its job by lifting the lyrics.

Swift is a grand storyteller, and folklore explores a lot. On some songs, shes singing about life before she moved to Nashville as a teen to embark on her musical career. On other tracks, shes telling the stories of others doing it so well and vividly that you can paint the picture as the tracks play.

Frequent collaborator and one of contemporary musics best producers, Jack Antonoff, assists on most of the album, while The Nationals Aaron Dessner should be saluted for his massive contributions to the project. And epic vocals from Bon Iver match well with Swifts soft tone on exile.

The 16 tracks weave into each other nicely, blending to make this folk-pop-country-Americana-guitar rock-singer-songwriter album work. Whatever the genre, folklore is first-class.

