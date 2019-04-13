English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muslim Student Assaulted, Hijab Pulled off by Schoolmate in US
Image for representation. (Image courtesy: REUTERS)
New York: A high school Muslim student's hijab was pulled off allegedly by a schoolmate who also hurled anti-Muslim slurs during a fight in the US, prompting authorities to arrest her, according to a media report.
As the fight escalated, one of the girls pulled off the other girl's hijab and started screaming anti-Muslim slurs at her, the superintendent was quoted as saying by the WNBC-TV.
A school security officer broke up the fight, but not before it was caught on video. The video was posted to social media at some point after the fight, the report said.
"Ultimately, the fight was determined to be a bias incident and was immediately reported to the East Brunswick Police Department and the County Prosecutor's Office in accordance with Board Policy and the law," Valeski said.
The student who pulled off the girl's hijab was arrested and charged with simple assault, harassment, cyber harassment and disorderly conduct, Middlesex County prosecutors said.
"The East Brunswick Public School District values our diverse student body and community. The District does not tolerate any incidents of bias, discrimination, harassment, intimidation or bullying and takes swift action if such an event occurs," the superintendent said.
The Muslim girl has also been suspended under the school's zero-tolerance policy after the fight was broken up by a school security officer.
But some students and parents have questioned why she was suspended for 'defending herself'.
"The Muslim woman and her family have been seen and offered any help needed from the school psychologists and support staff," New Jersey Mayor Brad Cohen said.
"Let me be very clear in that I stand with our Muslim friends and neighbours in condemning this entire incident," Cohen said.
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
