Muslim Woman Racially Attacked for Wearing Headscarf in US
During an argument on the New York transit bus going to Staten Island, a woman named Ashley mocked the Muslim woman's accent, her ability to speak English, CNN reported.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New York: A Muslim woman with headscarf has been racially targeted by a white lady who mocked her English accent and threatened that the US immigration and customs officials would take her kids away, according to media reports.
During an argument on the New York transit bus going to Staten Island, a woman named Ashley mocked the Muslim woman's accent, her ability to speak English, CNN reported.
She then continues to frighten the passenger with idle deportation threats and warned her that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was coming for her.
"Immigration at the door, Oh wait, is that ICE? They're here for you," she was quoted as saying by the New York Daily.
"I'm getting into a fight with some Muslim chick because she has an attitude. She thinks she has rights that she doesn't have," the woman tells the man recording on his cell phone, the report said.
The Muslim woman had trouble getting her stroller on the bus and the other woman yelled at her. The two argued, the report said. The white woman began to spew Muslim stereotypes, and told her that "ICE should take her kids away," it added.
After the man began recording, Ashley yelled at the woman, claiming she is not a citizen and cannot speak English. He said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus was headed from Manhattan to Staten Island. The authority said they are aware of the video and are looking into it.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
