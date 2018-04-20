English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muslim Woman Who Refused Handshake Denied French Citizenship
A Muslim woman stands on a beach on the last day of Ramadan (Representational photo: Reuters)
Paris: France's highest administrative court has upheld a decision to deny a French passport to an Algerian Muslim who refused to shake hands with officials during her citizenship ceremony, according to a ruling seen by AFP Thursday.
The woman argued that her "religious beliefs" prevented her from shaking hands with a senior official presiding over the citizenship ceremony in the southeastern Isere region in June 2016, as well as with a local politician.
The woman, who has been married to a Frenchman since 2010, appealed the April 2017 decision, calling it an "abuse of power".
But the Council of State, the court of last appeal in such matters, ruled the government "had not improperly applied" the law.
