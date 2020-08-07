WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

‘Must Take Aggressive Action’: Trump Bans Transactions with TikTok Parent After 45 Days

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: August 7, 2020, 7:48 AM IST
Share this:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order barring transactions with the Chinese parent company of social media platform TikTok after 45 days.

"The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security," the order said.

"The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order... any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd."

Next Story
Loading