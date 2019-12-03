Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
2-min read

'Must Tear Down the Huts in Our Minds': Nepal Offers Cash to Menstruating Women Who Shun Isolation

In an archaic Hindu custom called 'chhaupadi', some villages in Nepal still require menstruating women and girls to to be sent away to huts, where they must eat frugally and often die.

Reuters

Updated:December 3, 2019, 9:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Must Tear Down the Huts in Our Minds': Nepal Offers Cash to Menstruating Women Who Shun Isolation
A girl sits inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal. (Reuters)

Kathmandu: A Nepali village will give cash rewards to women who refuse to be isolated in illegal 'menstrual huts' during their periods, an official said on Tuesday after the custom led to another death.

Parbati Buda Rawat, 21, was on the third day of her period on Sunday when she lit a fire to keep warm in the freezing mud and stone hut, but was discovered dead the next morning in western Nepal's Achham district, police said.

"It appears she died after suffocating," Narapati Bhatta, a police inspector, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Outrage led to a parliamentary investigation into the centuries-old Hindu practice of "chhaupadi", outlawed in 2005, after a teenage girl and a mother and her young sons died in two similar incidents earlier this year.

The custom remains prevalent in Nepal's remote west where some communities fear misfortune, such as a natural disaster, unless menstruating women and girls - seen as impure - are sent away to animal sheds or huts.

They are also not allowed to meet other family members or venture out, must eat frugally, and are barred from touching a range of items - including milk, religious idols and cattle.

The chairman of Purbichowki village municipality in Doti district - on the western border of Achham district where the latest victim died - said he will reward women who reject chhaupadi with 5,000 Nepali rupees ($44).

"We need to tear down the huts in our minds, change attitudes and accept menstruation as a natural process in the life of a woman," said Dirgha Raj Bogati, adding that demolishing the huts had proven ineffective.

"If we dismantle one hut, they move away and build another one," he said.

The new reward - a one-off payment to deter families from using the huts - will benefit 100 women this year, he said, in one of the world's poorest nations, where World Bank data shows 41% of a 28 million population live on less than $3.20 a day.

Bogati repeated warnings by local officials that families would be denied state benefits if found practising chhaupadi.

The government introduced three-month jail terms and fines of 3,000 rupees for those who exclude menstruating women and girls, which puts them at risk of snake bites, attacks by wild animals and rape, as well as carbon dioxide poisoning.

Campaigners say few are punished as victims rarely file complaints against their own family members.

Om Prakash Aryal, a human rights lawyer, urged police to prepare their own reports and file cases in courts if victims feared coming forward.

"It is shame that such an inhuman practice still prevails in Nepal. It is a blot on our civilisation," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com