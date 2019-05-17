Take the pledge to vote

My Father Emigrated to US from Cuba at 16, His Determination is Inspiring, Says Jeff Bezos

The Amazon CEO also shared on Thursday a video to celebrate his father's journey.

May 17, 2019
File photo of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Image: Reuters)
San Francisco: Mike Bezos, father of the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, was just 16 when he boarded a flight in Cuba for Miami, a city in Florida, US.

He came to the US alone in 1962, knowing little English. But that could not stop him from living the "American dream."

"When he came here from Cuba at 16, not only was he all alone, but he only spoke Spanish. His grit, determination, and optimism are inspiring," Jeff Bezos said in a recent tweet.

The Amazon CEO also shared on Thursday a video to celebrate his father's journey.

"My dad's journey to the US shows how people come together to help each other. We got a chance to celebrate him last night for the opening of the Statue of Liberty's new museum. This is his story," said the tweet.

The opening of the new Statue of Liberty Museum at Ellis Island in New York City was attended by other stars including Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Mike Bezos is not the biological father of Jeff Bezos. But he raised the future Amazon founder. Jeff Bezos was just four years old, when his mother, Jacklyn Gise, married Mike Bezos.

When he came to the US, Mike Bezos brought with him three shirts, three pants, three underwear, (and) a pair of shoes.

He came wearing a coat that his mother had hand-stitched from cleaning rags.

"His mom imagined America must be super cold. So she made him something special for his journey, which we still have," Jeff Bezos, who also features in the video, said.

"He was all by himself. I have a hard time even imagining that, but his parents sent him here because under Fidel Castro, they felt like they had to, to protect him," Jeff Bezos, who was born to 17-year-old high school student Jacklyn Gise on January 12, 1964 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said.

His biological parents married, but Gise divorced Ted Jorgensen in 1965, and in 1968 married Mike Bezos, CNBC reported.
