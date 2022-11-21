'My Firstborn Died in My Arms': Elon Musk Says He Won’t Restore Alex Jones’ Twitter Account

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said he would not reinstate the Twitter account of podcaster and Infowars founder Alex Jones. Musk in a tweet said he has no mercy for “anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Musk earlier also said he would not reinstate the conspiracy theorist’s account on November 18.

Musk was talking about the death of Nevada Alexander Musk who died 10 weeks after he was born while referring to the Alex Jones-Sandy Hook School Shooting controversy.

Is it time to let Alex Jones back on Twitter, @elonmusk? If not, why not?— Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) November 21, 2022

Alex Jones this year was fined a record $965 million to family members of eight Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent because he claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a “hoax” and a “false flag” operation designed by the US government to seize everyone’s guns.

Alex gets it… https://t.co/tZ3UL2Wfv2— Dr. Jillian Let’s Go Brandon Bean 1776🇺🇸 (@Jillibean557) November 21, 2022

This led to outrage across the country and the near and dear ones of the 26 people who died in the shooting filed a lawsuit. Jones has spread false information for several years until he apologised, several times, and said he was wrong.

Jones is also infamous for saying that the US government is mixing chemicals in water to change the sexual orientation of people and also spread the ‘Pizzagate’ rumors which claim that former US president Bill Clinton and his wife former secretary of state Hillary Clinton ran a pizzeria in Washington DC is a front for a child sex trafficking ring.

No— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

The discussion regarding reinstating Alex Jones’ banned account began late on Saturday after neuroscientist, philosopher and author Sam Harris questioned the SpaceX CEO that he should also consider reinstating Jones’ account since he reinstated former US president Donald Trump’s account.

Alex fucked up with Sandy Hook. He admitted that and apologized. He also got a lot of “conspiracy theories” right. If serial liars like Biden and Trump are allowed on Twitter then Alex Jones should be allowed too. Please reconsider in the interest of real free speech.— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) November 21, 2022

Musk replied to Harris by quoting Matthew 19:14 from the Bible and said: “Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.”

The conversation on Twitter sparked by Sam Harris continued and Musk’s comment where he spoke about the death of his firstborn came as a reply to Kim Dotcom, a German entrepreneur and founder of now-defunct Megaupload.

Kim is wanted in the US for conspiracy to commit racketeering, copyright infringement, money laundering and wire fraud. He is also nicknamed ‘movie industry killer,’ according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Kim, however, is seen by many as a champion of internet freedom and as someone who bats for internet access for everyone.

Kim, who also joined the Twitter conversation, said: “Alex f****d up with Sandy Hook. He admitted that and apologised. He also got a lot of “conspiracy theories” right. If serial liars like Biden and Trump are allowed on Twitter then Alex Jones should be allowed too. Please reconsider in the interest of real free speech.”

Meanwhile, Jones in a video released earlier this week said that he would rather concentrate on maximising his reach on Gettr, Rumble, Telegram and Donald Trump’s Truth Social instead of focusing on how Elon Musk would change Twitter after taking control of the social media website.

Jones is also known for his relationship with former US president Donald Trump and is known to allegedly have played a role in riling up Trump supporters outside the Capitol Hill on January 6.

