English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Myanmar By-election Rare Local Test for Aung San Suu Kyi
A mere 13 positions are in play in the country's second by-election since the national poll three years ago, but they are spread out across the country and include parliamentary and regional assembly seats.
File photo of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Loading...
Yangon: Myanmar voters cast their ballots in a small but key by-election Saturday, a rare local test of support for embattled leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party more than halfway through her time in office.
Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy (NLD) swept to power in 2015 in a landslide victory ending decades of military rule.
But her tenure has been marred by a failure to speak up for Rohingya Muslims driven out of the country by the army and stumbling peace talks with insurgent groups in lawless border areas.
A mere 13 positions are in play in the country's second by-election since the national poll three years ago, but they are spread out across the country and include parliamentary and regional assembly seats.
Some two-dozen parties are in the mix and 69 candidates are taking part.
At one polling station in Yangon's Tamwe township residents showed support for Suu Kyi while acknowleding some of the criticism.
"I voted NLD this morning," Maung Maung, 34, a software engineer who lives in Tamwe, told AFP.
"I was a strong supporter of the NLD for years but during the years when NLD took power, there were some failures that they are working on," he added, without going into detail.
Aye Soe, a 52-year-old street vendor, expressed full-throated backing.
"I will support her until I die," she said.
Initial results are expected to be announced on Sunday.
Nobel laureate Suu Kyi's reputation at home is more secure than it is abroad, where her image as a rights icon has been shattered by the Rohingya crisis.
More than 720,000 from the stateless Muslim minority have fled to Bangladesh since a military crackdown in August 2017.
Huddled in crowded camps, they have recounted stories of murder, rape and villages burned to the ground.
Myanmar has denied almost all of the allegations, saying soldiers were defending themselves against Rohingya militants.
UN investigators have called for the situation to be referred to the International Criminal Court and for senior members of the Tatmadaw, as the armed forces are known, to be investigated on genocide charges.
Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy (NLD) swept to power in 2015 in a landslide victory ending decades of military rule.
But her tenure has been marred by a failure to speak up for Rohingya Muslims driven out of the country by the army and stumbling peace talks with insurgent groups in lawless border areas.
A mere 13 positions are in play in the country's second by-election since the national poll three years ago, but they are spread out across the country and include parliamentary and regional assembly seats.
Some two-dozen parties are in the mix and 69 candidates are taking part.
At one polling station in Yangon's Tamwe township residents showed support for Suu Kyi while acknowleding some of the criticism.
"I voted NLD this morning," Maung Maung, 34, a software engineer who lives in Tamwe, told AFP.
"I was a strong supporter of the NLD for years but during the years when NLD took power, there were some failures that they are working on," he added, without going into detail.
Aye Soe, a 52-year-old street vendor, expressed full-throated backing.
"I will support her until I die," she said.
Initial results are expected to be announced on Sunday.
Nobel laureate Suu Kyi's reputation at home is more secure than it is abroad, where her image as a rights icon has been shattered by the Rohingya crisis.
More than 720,000 from the stateless Muslim minority have fled to Bangladesh since a military crackdown in August 2017.
Huddled in crowded camps, they have recounted stories of murder, rape and villages burned to the ground.
Myanmar has denied almost all of the allegations, saying soldiers were defending themselves against Rohingya militants.
UN investigators have called for the situation to be referred to the International Criminal Court and for senior members of the Tatmadaw, as the armed forces are known, to be investigated on genocide charges.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- England ODI Captain Eoin Morgan Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Tara Ridgway
- HIL to Return in New 5-a-side Look in 2019 for Both Men, Women
- Shah Rukh Khan's Private Birthday Party Abruptly Shut Down by Mumbai Police
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' Trailer Has Launched a Thousand Memes on the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...