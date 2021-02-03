News18 Logo

Myanmar Group Says 70 Hospitals, Medical Departments Stop Work To Protest Coup
1-MIN READ

Myanmar Group Says 70 Hospitals, Medical Departments Stop Work To Protest Coup

Staff at 70 hospitals and medical departments in 30 towns across Myanmar have stopped work to protest against the military seizing power in the country, a statement from the Myanmar Civil Disobedience Movement posted on Facebook said on Wednesday.

The statement said the army, by launching a coup, had put its own interests above a vulnerable population facing hardships during the pandemic.

“We refuse to obey any order from the illegitimate military regime who demonstrated they do not have any regards for our poor patients,” it said.

