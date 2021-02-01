News18 Logo

Myanmar Military Says Will Return Power After Free, Fair Election
Myanmar's military said on Monday a free and fair election would be held and it would hand power to the winning party, after it seized control of the country, citing a flawed ballot last year.

Myanmar’s military said on Monday a free and fair election would be held and it would hand power to the winning party, after it seized control of the country, citing a flawed ballot last year.

In an article on an official military website summarising a meeting of the new junta, it said commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing had pledged to practice “the genuine discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system” in a fair manner.

It gave no timeframe for elections, but earlier said its state of emergency would last one year.

