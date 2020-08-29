Myanmar Reports Biggest Daily Rise In Coronavirus Infections

YANGON: Myanmar reported 77 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the Southeast Asian nation’s biggest daily rise, amid a recent resurgence of the virus after weeks without confirmed domestic transmission.

Last Wednesday, Myanmar also reported 70 new cases.

The Health Ministry did not immediately say where the 77 new cases were found. Most recent infections have been in Sittwe, the capital of conflict-torn Rakhine state, where authorities have imposed a lockdown and curfew.

Myanmar’s outbreak has been relatively small compared with other countries in the region since it found its first case in March, with only six deaths and 733 infections reported so far.

