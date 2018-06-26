English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Myanmar Sacks Top General Involved in Rohingya Crackdown
Myanmar is accused of waging a crackdown in Rakhine state that forced 700,000 to flee that the UN and major western powers have said amounts to "ethnic cleansing".
Image of Rohingya refugees line up for daily essentials (Reuters)
Yangon: Myanmar's military said it sacked a top general who was named in fresh European Union sanctions against security officials accused of serious rights violations in the Rohingya crisis, including killings and sexual violence.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
