The chief minister of Myanmar’s Chin state, Salai Lian Luai, is among 9,247 people who have taken refuge in Mizoram following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Chin, a state in Western Myanmar, shares its Western border with Mizoram.

“The Chin state chief minister crossed the international border and entered Champhai town on Monday night," the officer told .

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here