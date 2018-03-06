GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Myanmar's 'Ethnic Cleansing' of Rohingya Continues, Says UN Human Rights Official

"The ethnic cleansing of Rohingya from Myanmar continues. I don't think we can draw any other conclusion from what I have seen and heard in Cox's Bazar," UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Andrew Gilmour said.

Reuters

Updated:March 6, 2018, 11:17 AM IST
File photo: Rohingya refugees walk at Jamtoli camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters)
Yangon: Myanmar's 'ethnic cleansing' of Rohingya Muslims was continuing, a senior UN human rights official said on Tuesday, more than six months after insurgent attacks sparked a security response that has driven nearly 700,000 people into Bangladesh.

"The ethnic cleansing of Rohingya from Myanmar continues. I don't think we can draw any other conclusion from what I have seen and heard in Cox's Bazar," UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Andrew Gilmour said after a four-day visit to refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district.

"It appears that widespread and systematic violence against the Rohingya persists," Gilmour added in a statement.

"The nature of the violence has changed from the frenzied blood-letting and mass rape of last year to a lower intensity campaign of terror and forced starvation that seems to be designed to drive the remaining Rohingya from their homes and into Bangladesh."

