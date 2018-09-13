English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Says Jailed Reuters Journalists Can Appeal Verdict
There has been international condemnation of the jailing of two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28 after they were found guilty of breaching a law on state secrets.
File photo of Aung San Suu Kyi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Hanoi: Myanmar government leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday said two jailed Reuters journalists can appeal their seven-year sentence, and that their jailing had nothing to do with freedom of expression.
"I wonder whether very many people have actually read the summary of the judgement which had nothing to do with freedom of expression at all, it had to do with an Official Secrets Act," Suu Kyi said at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi in response to a question from the forum moderator.
"If we believe in the rule of law, they have every right to appeal the judgment and to point out why the judgement was wrong."
There has been international condemnation of the jailing of two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28 after they were found guilty of breaching a law on state secrets.
"I wonder whether very many people have actually read the summary of the judgement which had nothing to do with freedom of expression at all, it had to do with an Official Secrets Act," Suu Kyi said at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi in response to a question from the forum moderator.
"If we believe in the rule of law, they have every right to appeal the judgment and to point out why the judgement was wrong."
There has been international condemnation of the jailing of two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28 after they were found guilty of breaching a law on state secrets.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
- Apple iPhone XS, XS Max eSIM Support Explained: What is an eSIM And How to Get One
- This Woman's Story on How She Fell in Love With Mumbai During Ganesh Chaturthi Will Warm Your Hearts
- SAFF Championship: Manvir Brace Helps India Trounce Pakistan to Setup Maldives Finale
- 13th September 1969: An Australian Legend is Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...