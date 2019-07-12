Mystery of Thousands of Letters Buried in Dutch Forest Leaves Cops Scratching Their Heads
Police made the bizarre discovery on Wednesday after a walker near the central town of Laren alerted them to mounds of earth and part of a shovel.
Image for representation. (Reuters).
Dutch police found thousands of letters buried in holes in a forest by a postman, officials said on Friday, adding that they were seeking a motive.
Police made the bizarre discovery on Wednesday after a walker near the central town of Laren alerted them to mounds of earth and part of a shovel.
They round a "significant amount" of mail in eight holes each measuring one metre deep. Some were buried for weeks.
"They were mostly bills, magazines, and publicity letters," Margot van de Coterlet, a spokesman for the Sandd postal company, told AFP.
The company said it was not revealing the identity of the postman.
"It was someone who has unfortunately not respected our work standards. We are taking the necessary measures."
She did not comment on why the postman was believed to have buried the letters.
The letters that were still in good condition were being sent to their destinations, albeit several weeks late. Those that had rotted would be destroyed after consultations with the senders, she added.
"They've spent several weeks underground in a forest. They are mouldy and dirty," added van de Coterlet.
"We very much regret what happened. Our goal is clearly to deliver mail on time. Clearly that didn't happen," she added.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day 2019: Beware of Fake Sites Made by 16Shop Phishing Tool to Trap Users
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal
- 'Moon Essentials': Ahead of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO Asked Indians What They Would Carry on a Lunar Mission
- Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the Internet Can't Stop Applauding
- Man Married for 16 Years Asks For Wedding Certificate, Officials Ask Him to 'Marry Again'