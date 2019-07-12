Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mystery of Thousands of Letters Buried in Dutch Forest Leaves Cops Scratching Their Heads

Police made the bizarre discovery on Wednesday after a walker near the central town of Laren alerted them to mounds of earth and part of a shovel.

AFP

Updated:July 12, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mystery of Thousands of Letters Buried in Dutch Forest Leaves Cops Scratching Their Heads
Image for representation. (Reuters).
Loading...

Dutch police found thousands of letters buried in holes in a forest by a postman, officials said on Friday, adding that they were seeking a motive.

Police made the bizarre discovery on Wednesday after a walker near the central town of Laren alerted them to mounds of earth and part of a shovel.

They round a "significant amount" of mail in eight holes each measuring one metre deep. Some were buried for weeks.

"They were mostly bills, magazines, and publicity letters," Margot van de Coterlet, a spokesman for the Sandd postal company, told AFP.

The company said it was not revealing the identity of the postman.

"It was someone who has unfortunately not respected our work standards. We are taking the necessary measures."

She did not comment on why the postman was believed to have buried the letters.

The letters that were still in good condition were being sent to their destinations, albeit several weeks late. Those that had rotted would be destroyed after consultations with the senders, she added.

"They've spent several weeks underground in a forest. They are mouldy and dirty," added van de Coterlet.

"We very much regret what happened. Our goal is clearly to deliver mail on time. Clearly that didn't happen," she added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram