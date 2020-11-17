News18 Logo

Nagorno-Karabakh Talks Over Ceasefire "Ambiguities" To Take Place Wednesday - France

Nagorno-Karabakh Talks Over Ceasefire

French and American diplomats will hold talks with Russia on Wednesday in Moscow to lift ambiguities linked to a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in NagornoKarabakh, France's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow, we will have a meeting in Moscow with the envoys related to the dossier to lift the ambiguities surrounding the ceasefire,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told lawmakers in parliament.

He said the ambiguities were related to the issue of refugees, delimitation of the ceasefire, the presence of Turkey, return of fighters and the start of the negotiation on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

  • First Published: November 17, 2020, 20:57 IST
