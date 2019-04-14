English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nancy Pelosi Hits Out at Trump over Use of 9/11 Images to Criticise Muslim Lawmaker Ilhan Omar
Lawmakers from Donald Trump's Republican party have accused Ilhan Omar of minimizing the 9/11 attacks, while critics of the president say he took Omar's words out of context in order to stoke anti-Muslim sentiment.
File photo of Nancy Pelosi. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticised President Donald Trump on Saturday for a Twitter post that used 9/11 imagery while suggesting Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Muslim, was dismissive of the New York attacks.
"The memory of 9/11 is sacred ground, and any discussion of it must be done with reverence," Pelosi said in a statement posted on Twitter. "The President shouldn't use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack."
On Friday, Trump tweeted a video suggesting that Omar, a US representative from Minnesota, was dismissive of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The video spliced news footage of 9/11 with a clip from a speech Omar gave last month in which she described the terror attack as "some people did something."
The Trump tweet included the words "WE WILL NEVER FORGET!"
In Omar's speech, given to a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, she said Muslims had "lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I'm tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it."
Omar said the advocacy group recognised that "some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."
"No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America," Omar wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans."
