News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Nancy Pelosi Says She Will Run Again as US House Speaker if Democrats Control Chamber

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a conference at Capitol Hill on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a conference at Capitol Hill on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Asked if she planned to run for another term as U.S. House speaker if her political party keeps its majority, she said, "Yes, I am."

: Nancy Pelosi will seek to continue to lead the U.S. House of Representatives as speaker if Democrats keep control of the chamber in the Nov. 3 election, she told CNN in an interview on Sunday.

Asked if she planned to run for another term as U.S. House speaker if her political party keeps its majority, she said, "Yes, I am."


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...