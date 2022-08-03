Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit LIVE Updates: Taiwan Prez Promises 'Not to Back Down'; US Speaker Says America's Solidarity with Taipei Crucial More Than Ever Now

Live now
Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit LIVE Updates: Several US warships were cruising in waters near Taiwan on Tuesday, US military officials said, amid Chinese anger over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to the island Beijing claims as its territory. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan late Tuesday, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China that have sent tensions between the Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday the island would “not back down” as a furious China geared up for military drills in retaliation for the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will… continue to hold the line of defence for democracy,” Tsai said at an event with Pelosi in Taipei.
Japan has expressed concern to China over its military drills in waters around Taiwan, a government spokesman said Wednesday as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island. “The maritime areas announced by the Chinese side as those to be used for military exercises… overlaps with Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Considering the live-fire training nature of this military activity, Japan has expressed concerns to the Chinese side,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
Taiwan is flourishing democracy. It has proven to world that hope, courage & determination can build peaceful & prosperous future despite challenges it faces. Now, more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, that's the message we bring in today: US Speaker Pelosi pic.twitter.com/Z6vYvXzGhN
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022
Amid China’s warnings, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday for a visit to Taiwan that pushed the friction between Washington and Beijing to a new level. Most of Pelosi’s planned meetings, including with President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday, a person familiar with her itinerary said. Pelosi has spent more than three decades in the Congress and has been a vocal opponent of China. In 1991, she raised a flag in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to honour the victims of the violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. READ MORE
Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese live-fire drills around the democratic island this week demonstrated Beijing’s intention to destroy regional peace and stability. Taiwan has enhanced alertness levels and will react timely and appropriately to the drills, a defence ministry spokesman told reporters via a voice message.
Chinese mainland will halt natural sand exports to Taiwan region from Wednesday, reports China's CGTN quoting Ministry of Commerce
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022
China has positioned itself to take further actions against Taiwan, including possible “economic coercion,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday. Kirby also stressed that the United States will continue to operate in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific, amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.
China’s UK ambassador Zheng Zeguang vowed “severe consequences” if British lawmakers visit Taiwan, the Guardian reported on Tuesday. “Visits would interfere in China’s internal affairs and would lead to severe consequences in China-UK relations,” Zheng said at a news conference in London, the report said. “We call on the UK side to abide by the Sino-UK joint communique and not to underestimate the extreme sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, and not to follow the U.S.’s footsteps,” the Guardian quoted Zheng as saying. Zheng’s comments came after the Guardian reported on Monday that Britain’s House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit to Taiwan probably in November or early December this year.
Qin Gang, Chinese envoy to the United States, urged US to immediately “correct its wrong practice”, control and eliminate the negative impact of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, and refrain from further dangerous and provocative actions that violate China’s sovereignty and security, a report in Global Times said.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met members of Legislative Yuan on Wednesday in Taipei. Ahead of her meeting with the parliamentarians, Pelosi said that it is a compliment for her when Taiwan’s people refer to her as their good friend and added that she comes in friendship and peace. “We have to look at ways on how we can go forward together. US-Taiwan economic cooperation is very important and we want to increase inter-parliamentary cooperation,” Pelosi said. Pelosi also congratulated the Taiwanese government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. She said the US wants to learn how Taiwan handled the situation and also wants to cooperate with Taiwan on issues related to climate change. READ MORE
Ambassador Qin Gang, Chinese envoy to the United States, lodged strong protests with the US National Security Council and the Department of State over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, saying it is a major escalation of the US “negative” move on Taiwan question, a report in Global Times said.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan late Tuesday, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China that have sent tensions between the world’s two superpowers soaring. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years and Beijing has made clear that it regards her presence as a major provocation, setting the region on edge. Live broadcasts showed the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew on a US military aircraft, being greeted at Taipei’s Songshan Airport by foreign minister Joseph Wu.
North Korea on Wednesday slammed what it called the United States’ “impudent interference” in China’s internal affairs over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, state media reported. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, landed in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Beijing has made clear that it regards her presence as a major provocation and has issued increasingly stark warnings and threats.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that her delegation had come to Taiwan in “peace for the region”, after the visit enraged Beijing and set off a diplomatic firestorm. “We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace to the region,” she said during a meeting with Tsai Chi-chang, the deputy speaker of Taiwan’s parliament.
Live broadcasts showed the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew on a US military aircraft, being greeted at Taipei’s Songshan Airport by foreign minister Joseph Wu. “Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy,” she said in a statement upon her arrival, adding that her visit “in no way contradicts” US policy towards Taipei and Beijing.
Taiwan said the trip displayed “rock solid” support from Washington. Reaction from Beijing was swift with US Ambassador Nicholas Burns summoned by the Foreign Ministry late Tuesday and warned that Washington “shall pay the price” for Pelosi’s visit.
Pelosi is currently on a tour of Asia and while neither she nor her office confirmed the Taipei visit in advance, multiple US and Taiwanese media outlets reported it was on the cards — triggering days of mounting anger from Beijing.
China’s military said it was on “high alert” and would “launch a series of targeted military actions in response” to the visit. It promptly announced plans for a series of military exercises in waters around the island to begin on Wednesday, including “long-range live ammunition shooting” in the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan’s defence ministry said more than 21 Chinese military aircraft had flown on Tuesday into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone — an area wider than its territorial airspace that overlaps with part of China’s own air defence zone.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here